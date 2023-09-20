Doctors Found Absent From Duty At Govt Gandhi Nagar Hospital; DC Jammu Orders Inquiry

JAMMU, Sept 20: Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, today conducted an unannounced inspection of Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar today, assessing patient care facilities and staff attendance.

During the surprise visit, it came to light that some doctors were not present on duty. The Deputy Commissioner promptly ordered an official inquiry and simultaneously issued show cause notices to the doctors.

Addressing the hospital staff, the Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed his strong commitment towards promoting punctuality, efficiency and the seamless functioning of the hospital. He emphasised the importance of upholding the highest standards of duty in serving the public and vowed to root out any form of negligence or corruption.