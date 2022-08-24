Srinagar Police conducting searches at residence of Adv Miyan Qayoom, Adv Manzoor Dar and Adv Muzzaffar Mohd in connection with further investigation of the murder of Adv Babar Qadri (in 2020)

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Pic: Shakeel/Excelsior
Srinagar Police conducting searches at residence of Adv Miyan Qayoom, Adv Manzoor Dar and Adv Muzzaffar Mohd in connection with further investigation of the murder of Adv Babar Qadri (in 2020): ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar
More details awaited……….

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR