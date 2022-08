EMPLOYMENT (24-08-2022)

G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (I) PVT LTD

URGENT REQUIREMENT OF SECURITY GUARDS

JAMMU & BARI BRAHMANA

MONTHLY SALARY – 11,500/- (IN HAND)

OTHER BENEFITS

PF (EMPLOYEE + EMPLOYER – 810 + 810 = 1620

ESIC BENEFIT : EMPLOYEE + FAMILY MEMBER

CASUAL LEAVE : 12

EARNED LEAVE : 15 (AFTER COMPLETION OF 1 YEAR)

DIWALI BONOUS: AT THE TIME OF DIWALI – AS PER RULE

GRATUITY : AFTER 5 YEARS

ACCIDENTAL INSURANCE: 3 LAKHS APPROX.

DEATH INSURANCE AMOUNT : 3 LAKHS APROX.

ADDRESS: 1ST FLOOR, GURMUKH COMPLEX, NEAR SBI, NATIONAL HIGHWAY, KALUCHAK, JAMMU, J&K-180010

CONTACT NO.: 9596795187, 9682582370, 9596795180

REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVE.

(QUAL. GRADUATE.) ( SALARY 14K)

(CANDIDATE FROM JAMMU)

VISIT WITH RESUME AT:-

420, NEAR BSNL OFFICE,

APSARA ROAD,

GANDHI NAGAR,JAMMU.

CONTACT. 6005135905, 9797466324.

REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRE PERSON FOR SALES IN A REPUTED COMPANY

MIN. QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE, HAVE EXPERIENCE OF 2+ YEARS IN SAME FIELD. PERSON SHOULD BE RESPONSIBLE, HAVING GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS, HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

HANDSOME SALARY WILL BE OFFERED. ALL OUTSTANDING FRESHER MAY ALSO APPLY.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN CONTACT

+91 6006316150 OR EMAIL CV’S TO

HR.SALESVACANCIES@GMAIL.COM

DRIVER REQUIRED

A CAR DRIVER HAVING MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 5 YEARS FOR ROOP NAGAR AREA.

CONTACT AT

M- 9906301664

URGENTLY REQUIRED

APPOINTMENT CALL 9086193986

INTERVIEW MONDAY TO WEDNESDAY

1.TELLY CALLER.OFFICE INCHARGE SAL 7K TO 12K

2.ACCOUNTANT & COMPUTER OPERATOR SAL 8K TO 15K

3.SALESMAN & FLOOR EXECUTIVE SAL 8K TO 15K

4.MARKETING MANGER SAL 10K TO 18K

5.DRIVER SAL 9K TO 15K & RECEPTIONIST 7K TO 10K

6.SECURTY GUARD HELPER PEON.

7.HOTELS & RESTAURANTS STAFF FRESHER & EXPERIENCE

FRESHER STUDENTS CAN ALSO APPLY

TEACHER REQUIRED

TRAINED TEACHER REQUIRED FOR PRE SCHOOL NEAR BY NEW PLOT, JAMMU.

FRESHER’S CAN ALSO APPLY.

7006601073, 7889721204

VACANCY

1 – CHEF – COMMIS 1 & COMMIS 2 AT PATNITOP RESTAURANT

2 – BARISTA (1) WITH GOOD EXPERIENCE (AT PATNITOP) RESTAURANT

3 – COUNTER BOY (1) – AT PATNITOP RESTAURANT

4 – RECEPTION & ADMINISTRATION AT BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

(PREFER FEMALE CANDIDATE)

5- MARKETING (MBA): PREFER MALE CANDIDATE

ADDRESS: HALL NO: 312 B2 SOUTH BLOCK

BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

CONTACT: 9990109714 & 9858620556

SEHAJ ACCOUNTING & CONSULTANCY SERVICES

HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT. I NEED EXTRA HOURS OF WORK. I AM PROVIDING SERVICES OF :-

1. MAINTENANCE OF ACCOUNTS

2. GST RETURN FILLING

3. FINALISATION OF ACCOUNTS

4. RECONCILATION

5. INCOME TAX

6. TDS ETC. BOTH MANUALLY AND COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING. IF YOU NEED A GOOD SERVICE CONTACT ON BELOW MOBILE NO

M. NO: 9622183362

EMAIL:- SUNNY72703@GMAIL.COM

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

SEC.-D, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU

CONTACT NO.: 8716014024

WANTED STAFF

1. PRT – ENGLISH, HINDI, MATHS, EVS

2. TGT – ENGLISH, MATHS, SCIENCE

3. RECEPTIONIST

4. COUNSELLOR, PEON DRIVERS WITH (HMVL)

5. COMPUTER OPERATOR, BCA, MBA

6. SPORTS TEACHER

7. MUSIC TEACHER

8. DANCE TEACHER

WALK IN INTERVIEW, TIMING : 9 AM TO 1 PM

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

REQUIRED

REQUIRED DELIVERY STAFF IN BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

SALARY – HANDSOME SALARY + PETROL EXTRA + OTHER BENEFITS

LOCATIONS –

1.NARWAL

2.TOPH SHERKHANIA

FOR MORE INFO

CONTACT NO. 7051837275

TEACHER REQUIRED

CHEMISTRY TEACHER REQUIRED FOR CLASSES 10TH, 11TH AND 12TH IN ADARSH VIDYA PEETH HR. SEC. SCHOOL, SAMBA.

FOR FURTHER DETAILS

CONTACT: ANUPAM SAMBYAL

(MD, ADARSH VIDYA PEETH)

PH. NO. 9419104553, 7006975199.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE COUNSELOR – 1

OFFICE BOY – 1

FOR BROADWAY IMMIGRATION SERVICES.

ADDRESS: 3B/B,

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

CONTACT NO: 95962-08378

WORK FROM HOME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

HOUSE WIFE, RETIRED, JOB PERSON, STUDENTS, SHOPKEEPER, BUSINESSMAN ETC.

(GREAT BUSINESS

OPPORTUNITY)

M: 7889796383,

8146760856

NU ERA

WE ARE HIRING SALEMAN

QUALIFICATION: 10+2 & ABOVE

EXPERIENCE: 0-3 YEARS

ADDRESS: NATIONAL HIGHWAY GANGYAL, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9419132625, 7006317801