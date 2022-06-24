NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, June 24: National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at several locations in Kashmir Valley and Kathua district, official sources said on Friday.

Sources said that NIA sleuths with the assistance of police and CRPF are carrying out raids in parts of Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Bandipora, Pulwama, Sopore, Srinagar and Kathua.

However, they did not share further details as regards the case(s) in which the raids are being carried. (Agencies)