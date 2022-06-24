J&K: Indian Army rescues 17 trekkers in Sonamarg

Srinagar, June 24: The Indian Army on Thursday evacuated at least 17 trekkers who were on a seven-lake trek in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the army press release, these trekkers were stranded on the trek due to bad weather and severe snowfall near Vishansar lake.

“Indian Army’s Displaced Equipment Team (det) located at Sonamarg successfully evacuated 17 trekkers, who were on a famous Seven Lake trek and were stranded due to bad weather and severe snowfall near Vishan Sar,” read the army press release.

The army rescued these trekkers after more than 12 hours of patrolling in the terrain and brought them to the Army camp.

“After more than 12 hours of patrolling in difficult terrain, the army team could safely evacuate all tourists and bring them back to the Army camp. The rescued trekkers were thankful to the rescue team especially the Indian Army,” it read. (AGENCIES)