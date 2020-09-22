NIA fresh raids in Baramulla, Srinagar

Srinagar : The National Investigation (NIA) this morning conducted fresh raids in parts of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and Srinagar.

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police, raided the house of one Ghulam Rasool Waza at Palhallan, Pattan and two other locations in the district that include Kanispora, Baramulla and Boniyar.

An official said that the raids are underway. The NIA also raided the house of one Tafazul Parimo son of Abdul Rasheed of S A Colony Nowgam. Police party was accompanying the NIA team.

Parents of Tafazul told the NIA that their son lives separately at Peerbagh. The NIA team asked the brother of Tafazul to accompany them to the Peerbagh where raid is underway at present.