Employment Sept 22, 2020

Required male candidate having BSc degree with Chemistry subject for Agmark Chemist, the candidate needs mandatory one month training at Amritsar, all the training expences shall be bourne by the company. Interested candidate can come for a walk in interview at with full resume and BSc degree at Aashirwad milk products, Sidco industrial complex phase 2 lane 6 baribrahmana on 24.09.2020 between 12 noon to 2 pm
Ph 9419199390
Requirement
The following employees are required in Advocate Office situated at Kanak Mandi, Jammu.
1. Candidate for the post of computer operator full time having knowledge of MS Word and Excel from 9:30 AM to 7.00 PM
2. Candidate for the post of Tally/Busy operator full time from 9:30 AM to 7.00 PM.
3. Candidate for the post of Office Boy full time from 9.30 AM to 7.00 PM
Preference should be given to retired and experienced person.
Contact Details :- 9596733577
M.N.K.G. MONTESSORI HIGH SCHOOL
23-C/C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Requires
Trained General Line Teachers with Qualifications: B.A/B.Sc, B.Ed. Come with your resume and original certificates on 24th Sept. 2020 at Principal’s office at 12 O’Clock sharp for interview.
Note: A thorough knowledge for conducting online classes on Google meet is must.
Principal
Mb.No: 9419121113
Urgently Required
1. Graduates (5 no) – 10k to 12k
2. Electrical / Mechanical Dip/ degree(5 no) – 10k to 15k
3. Civil Engg (3 no) 12k+
4. GNM , Bsc Nursing exp min 3 yrs (4 no) 15k to 20k
5. Medical assistant , pharmacist (5no) 8k to 12k
6. Drivers,JCB Operator (5 No) 10k to 15k.
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Mob. 7051531025
Urgently Required
Laboratory Analysts, Diploma in Civil – Fresher Salary 8 to 10 K.
Assistant Manager (Store) –
7 to 15 year of Exp Salary 40 to 50 K.
9086085474, 9086585474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
AYAAN EDU SKILLS AND TRAINING PVT LTD
REQUIRED FACULITIES
COMPUTER FACULTY: – Excellent Teacher for Business Computer Application & Tally (Minimum 3 Years Experience in Edu. Industry)
FACULTY: – Excellent Teacher for Tally ERP-9, BUSY, Business Accounting, GST, Direct Tax & Advance Accounts (CA Qualified or Pursing, M.COM)
(Salary Negotiable) Interested Candidates Mail Resume at:-
ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact: – 9682352734, 7006639382
