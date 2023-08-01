NIA Conducts Searches At 7 Locations In NGO Terror Funding Case In Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 1: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in four districts of the Valley in the NGO terror funding case relating to raising of funds for sponsoring terrorist activities, officials of the Agency said.

The Tuesday searches were part of NIA continuing efforts to disrupt and dismantle the terror financing network in Kashmir.

A spokesperson of the NIA said extensive raids were conducted on Tuesday at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, at the premises of Trusts and individuals associated with Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations.

“Raids were also conducted at locations associated with the NGO Programme Coordinator Khurram Parvej and his associate, Irfan Mehraj,” the spokesman said.

Both Parvez and Mehraj were arrested by the NIA in March this year after investigations revealed their role in raising funds for the JKCCS from various charities based abroad, and utilising these funds to foment trouble and terror in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman added.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that the JKCCS NGO and the two arrested accused were actively involved in instigating and funding stone-pelting in and organised manner in the Valley.

They had been working with various banned terrorist organisations operating in Jammu & Kashmir,” NIA said.

It added that several digital devices and incriminating documents related to financial transactions were seized in today’s searches in the case registered suo moto by the NIA in Delhi on October 8, 2020.

NIA said the case relates to activities of certain NGOs, trusts, societies and organisations involved in collecting funds domestically and abroad, and transferring the same to separatist and terrorist organisations to sustain terrorist and secessionist activities in Kashmir.

NIA had earlier conducted searches at 23 locations in this case in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Bangalore. (Agencies)