NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection with the ongoing probe of Jammu and Kashmir Terrorism Conspiracy case, official sources said on Wednesday. The case pertains to hatching of conspiracy by various terrorist groups for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K Union Territory and other major cities. The raids are being conducted at 11 locations in various districts of Kashmir, they said. Last week, nine suspects, who were allegedly having links with terrorists, were arrested by the NIA in the case during raids that were conducted for two days. NIA had registered the case on October 10 and initiated an investigation. The case, according to NIA, pertains to “hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-eToiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates. (Agencies)