Employment Oct 20, 2021

Required Show Room Staff
M/s Tawi Gas Required
Female/Male Staff
Highly Qualified and Computer knowing capable of promoting sales and handling consumers.
Salary Negotiable.
For Interview : Walk in between 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM Dated 21/10/2021 (Thursday) at M/s Tawi Gas,
Near Rehari Chungi Jammu
Phone No. 7006552643, 7889879382
Required
* Accountant – 1 No’s
Qualification :- 12th or B.Com
Skills: Book keeping, handling bank account, debtors, creditors, day today account and mild GST knowledge.
* Mechanic :- 5 No’s
Contact along with 1 photograph at Regency Honda
(Auth. Dealer of HMSI Pvt. Ltd.)
71. B.C Road Jammu, Near PNB Bank
Mob. 9796673157
URGENTLY Required
Female Tele Callers
Fixed Salary & Incentives
Pride Hospitality
88 / A, Gandhi Nagar
6006866010, 9682341394
Requirement of Supervisors
Supervisors having five years of experience in building construction work are required for construction company. Salary negotiable as per experience. Interested persons may contact mobile no. 9796200819, 9419137630
COMPUTER OPERATOR REQUIRED
Graduate young boy/girl having adequate knowledge of Computer for Leading and Senior Tax Consultant Office at Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Whatsapp/email your complete resume to 9858104500/v6fspl@gmail.com by 5 P.M. 22nd Oct. 2021. Shortlisted candidates shall be called for
interview.
Start small business
AT HOME
and Earn 30,000 to 50,000 PM
Contact No.
8899182280
8899157800
Add. Dogra Hall Jammu
near Narsingh Mandir
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Private sector Job
Interview Wednesday to Thursday
1. Bank Job. m/f fresher B.Com pass
2. Malls 20 boys floor executive 12th pass & Food section 2 boys exp
3. Accountant 10 m/f exp
4. Sales man Telly caller. Receptionist
Appointment call 9086193986
Baby Sitter Required
A suitably qualified and well mannered baby Sitter (female) is required for taking care of 1.5 years old baby.
Location : Bharat Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jammu
Contact:9541769125, 9107843799
REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR
In all J&K for
1. Mineral Water
2. Fruit Juice
3. Soft Drinks
New Brand launch in J&K full Support Provide by Company
Contact us: 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Also required Helper in Office Work
Looking for a job/
job change.
Drop us your resume:
Email: jobbpandits@gmail.com
Whatsap: 9070077893
Best services offered across all verticals.
Banking/telecom/FMCG/hospitality/
education/medical/IT/Construction/
logistics.
NO HIDDEN CHARGES
REQUIRED
Sales Executive Required – 4 No.
Computer Professional – 3 No.
Walk in interview on 19-10-2021 to 22-10-2021.
Address : 11 A Extension Gandhi Nagar – 7298572860, 9055502461
Minimum Qualification Graduation
Two wheeler must for Sales Executive.
Required Staff
Required Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experience in Marg Software
M/S Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact at:- 9419193224, 9419189485
Required
5- Civil Engineers Highway
4- Pharmacist/B.Pharmacy/D.Pharmacy
1- Site Supervisor
1- Quality Control
2- Gunman
4- Dumper Drivers
7051201111
Here ends your job
hunting
Get relevant job recommendations (for outsource state & central Govt/Pvt)
Urgent Requirements:
Openings for Beverage related : (2 to 5 yrs) of exp. in Quality control/executive (Bio-Tech/BSc/MSc Chemistry)
Office : Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza,
Jammu-180004, Tele : 0191 2478081
Email: abn_network@rediffmail.com
abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com
Wanted
chowkidar
For Mahan Trijyoti Shankar Mahima Ashram, Moori, Katra (J&K)
Contact
7006074541/9419186759
Staff Required
1 person for computer and office work, min. qualification- 10+2
1 person for godown as worker (packing, dispatching, loading) min. qualification- 10th
Add-
Arora life sciences
Sudershan complex
Plot No-108,opposite Yard No-6
Narwal, Jammu
Mob No-9086013196, 9906012233
Required
Telecom Electrical Diploma Holder required for Field Operations in Chatha, Mira Sahib and Rajouri area.
Contact :
6360752304
9018155544
Job at private guesthouse (jammu)
a) Room cleaning staff /Housekeeping etc
(Male/ Female)
b) House Maid
c) Receptionist ( Male)
d) Cook (in house )
Call 8492911156
Car Driver Required
WANTED CAR DRIVER FOR HOME. SITUATED AT CHANNI HIMMAT SECTOR 5 TIMING OF WORK
9 AM TO 8 PM
CONTACT
9419187754, 9205087754
Required
Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Retail/IT/Soft Skills Trainer for Himayat Project.
Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.
ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu
Contact No : 8130703131
Email : mpgskills@gmail.com
Driver Required
Required a well experienced driver and operator for a commercial fuel tanker capacity 4000 ltrs. Having qualification till 10th class. Salary will be Rs. 10,000 plus allowances as per experience and skills.
Allsetgo fulling pvt. Ltd.
Contact number :
9858677850, 9018078600
REQUIRED
Chinese Chef
Salary Negotiable
Delivery Boys with
own conveyance
Salary Rs. 7500-10000
Part Time Job also available
Contact: 7006180373
44, A-2, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER
INDUSTRIES SAMBA
1. DISPATCH OFFICER (M)
EXP: 3 Years with knowledge of tally.
2. ASST. ACCOUNTANT (M)
EXP: 1 Year
INTERVIEW DATE & TIME
DATE : 20.10.2021.
FROM: 4.00 PM TO 6.00 PM.
Interested candidates may visit
with their updated CV To
SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT- PHASE-1
SIDCO SAMBA. OR
mail @ hr.shankergroup@gmail.com
M:9018323007
