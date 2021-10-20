Employment Oct 20, 2021

Required Show Room Staff

M/s Tawi Gas Required

Female/Male Staff

Highly Qualified and Computer knowing capable of promoting sales and handling consumers.

Salary Negotiable.

For Interview : Walk in between 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM Dated 21/10/2021 (Thursday) at M/s Tawi Gas,

Near Rehari Chungi Jammu

Phone No. 7006552643, 7889879382

Required

* Accountant – 1 No’s

Qualification :- 12th or B.Com

Skills: Book keeping, handling bank account, debtors, creditors, day today account and mild GST knowledge.

* Mechanic :- 5 No’s

Contact along with 1 photograph at Regency Honda

(Auth. Dealer of HMSI Pvt. Ltd.)

71. B.C Road Jammu, Near PNB Bank

Mob. 9796673157

URGENTLY Required

Female Tele Callers

Fixed Salary & Incentives

Pride Hospitality

88 / A, Gandhi Nagar

6006866010, 9682341394

Requirement of Supervisors

Supervisors having five years of experience in building construction work are required for construction company. Salary negotiable as per experience. Interested persons may contact mobile no. 9796200819, 9419137630

COMPUTER OPERATOR REQUIRED

Graduate young boy/girl having adequate knowledge of Computer for Leading and Senior Tax Consultant Office at Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Whatsapp/email your complete resume to 9858104500/v6fspl@gmail.com by 5 P.M. 22nd Oct. 2021. Shortlisted candidates shall be called for

interview.

Start small business

AT HOME

and Earn 30,000 to 50,000 PM

Contact No.

8899182280

8899157800

Add. Dogra Hall Jammu

near Narsingh Mandir

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Private sector Job

Interview Wednesday to Thursday

1. Bank Job. m/f fresher B.Com pass

2. Malls 20 boys floor executive 12th pass & Food section 2 boys exp

3. Accountant 10 m/f exp

4. Sales man Telly caller. Receptionist

Appointment call 9086193986

Baby Sitter Required

A suitably qualified and well mannered baby Sitter (female) is required for taking care of 1.5 years old baby.

Location : Bharat Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jammu

Contact:9541769125, 9107843799

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

In all J&K for

1. Mineral Water

2. Fruit Juice

3. Soft Drinks

New Brand launch in J&K full Support Provide by Company

Contact us: 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Also required Helper in Office Work

Looking for a job/

job change.

Drop us your resume:

Email: jobbpandits@gmail.com

Whatsap: 9070077893

Best services offered across all verticals.

Banking/telecom/FMCG/hospitality/

education/medical/IT/Construction/

logistics.

NO HIDDEN CHARGES

REQUIRED

Sales Executive Required – 4 No.

Computer Professional – 3 No.

Walk in interview on 19-10-2021 to 22-10-2021.

Address : 11 A Extension Gandhi Nagar – 7298572860, 9055502461

Minimum Qualification Graduation

Two wheeler must for Sales Executive.

Required Staff

Required Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experience in Marg Software

M/S Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact at:- 9419193224, 9419189485

Required

5- Civil Engineers Highway

4- Pharmacist/B.Pharmacy/D.Pharmacy

1- Site Supervisor

1- Quality Control

2- Gunman

4- Dumper Drivers

7051201111

Here ends your job

hunting

Get relevant job recommendations (for outsource state & central Govt/Pvt)

Urgent Requirements:

Openings for Beverage related : (2 to 5 yrs) of exp. in Quality control/executive (Bio-Tech/BSc/MSc Chemistry)

Office : Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza,

Jammu-180004, Tele : 0191 2478081

Email: abn_network@rediffmail.com

abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com

Wanted

chowkidar

For Mahan Trijyoti Shankar Mahima Ashram, Moori, Katra (J&K)

Contact

7006074541/9419186759

Staff Required

1 person for computer and office work, min. qualification- 10+2

1 person for godown as worker (packing, dispatching, loading) min. qualification- 10th

Add-

Arora life sciences

Sudershan complex

Plot No-108,opposite Yard No-6

Narwal, Jammu

Mob No-9086013196, 9906012233

Required

Telecom Electrical Diploma Holder required for Field Operations in Chatha, Mira Sahib and Rajouri area.

Contact :

6360752304

9018155544

Job at private guesthouse (jammu)

a) Room cleaning staff /Housekeeping etc

(Male/ Female)

b) House Maid

c) Receptionist ( Male)

d) Cook (in house )

Call 8492911156

Car Driver Required

WANTED CAR DRIVER FOR HOME. SITUATED AT CHANNI HIMMAT SECTOR 5 TIMING OF WORK

9 AM TO 8 PM

CONTACT

9419187754, 9205087754

Required

Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Retail/IT/Soft Skills Trainer for Himayat Project.

Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.

ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu

Contact No : 8130703131

Email : mpgskills@gmail.com

Driver Required

Required a well experienced driver and operator for a commercial fuel tanker capacity 4000 ltrs. Having qualification till 10th class. Salary will be Rs. 10,000 plus allowances as per experience and skills.

Allsetgo fulling pvt. Ltd.

Contact number :

9858677850, 9018078600

REQUIRED

Chinese Chef

Salary Negotiable

Delivery Boys with

own conveyance

Salary Rs. 7500-10000

Part Time Job also available

Contact: 7006180373

44, A-2, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER

INDUSTRIES SAMBA

1. DISPATCH OFFICER (M)

EXP: 3 Years with knowledge of tally.

2. ASST. ACCOUNTANT (M)

EXP: 1 Year

INTERVIEW DATE & TIME

DATE : 20.10.2021.

FROM: 4.00 PM TO 6.00 PM.

Interested candidates may visit

with their updated CV To

SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT- PHASE-1

SIDCO SAMBA. OR

mail @ hr.shankergroup@gmail.com

M:9018323007