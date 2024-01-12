NIA Chargesheets 8 Lashkar Cadres In Prison Radicalization And ‘Fidayeen’ Attack Conspiracy Case

New Delhi, Jan 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charge-sheeted eight persons in Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) cadres, including a life convict and two absconders, in the terror outfit’s prison radicalization and ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack conspiracy case.

Among the charge-sheeted accused, T Naseer of Kerala’s Kannur has been serving a life sentence in Begaluru’s Central Prison since 2013, while Junaid Ahmed, alias JD and Salman Khan are suspected to have fled abroad.

The others have been identified as Syed Suhail Khan alias Suhail, Mohammed Umar alias Umar, Zahid Tabrez alias Zahid, Syed Mudassir Pasha and Mohammed Faisal Rabbani alias Sadath.

All eight accused persons have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Substances Act and the Arms Act.

The case was originally registered by the Bengaluru City Police on July 18 last year following the seizure of arms, ammunition, hand grenades and walkie-talkies from the possession of seven of the accused persons. The recovery was made while the seven men were gathered in the house of one of the accused.

Investigations into the case, which was taken over by the NIA in October 2023, revealed that T Naseer, who was involved in several blast cases, had come in contact with the other accused while they were all lodged in Bengaluru Prison during 2017, said the NIA.

While Salam was in prison in a POCSO case, the others were involved in a murder case, the anti-terror agency further said.

“Naseer had managed to get them all shifted to his barracks after a careful assessment of their potential with a view to radicalising and recruiting them into the LeT. He first managed to radicalise and recruit Junaid and Salman to further the activities of the LeT; thereafter, he conspired with Junaid to radicalise and recruit the other accused,” said the NIA.

Junaid, following his release from prison, was believed to have fled abroad after committing some more offences, it said.

As per NIA investigations, Junaid began sending funds to his co-accused from abroad to promote LeT activities within and outside the prison. “Junaid also conspired with Salman to deliver arms, ammunition, hand grenades and walkie-talkies to the others as part of a plot to carry out a ‘fidayeen’ attack and help Naseer escape from police custody en route to court.”

Junaid also instructed his co-accused to steal used police caps for the attack and to commit arson on government buses as a practice run. The plot was foiled with the seizure of the arms, etc., in July last year, said the agency. (Agencies)