LG Sinha Addresses Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Valedictory Session

GUJARAT, Jan 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Valedictory Session of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The Valedictory Session was presided over by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for accelerating the industrial growth in Jammu Kashmir.

Earlier, Jammu Kashmir was known for other reasons. Today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji have made J&K UT capable enough to actively participate in global investment events like Vibrant Gujarat Summit, he said.

Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Home Minister, J&K is realising its true potential. Concrete steps are being taken to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem. We are making dedicated efforts to create a competitive and stable business environment for companies to capture investment opportunities across J&K UT’s dynamic industrial sectors and foster global partnership and collaborations to transform J&K into a modern industrial region, the Lt Governor said.

Due to reforms and progressive policies, J&K has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 90,000 crore in a very short span of time. We are determined to leverage the strength in different sectors and help the companies to invest and expand in J&K, he added.

J&K offer the best incentives and a supportive environment for the investors. I invite industry leaders to invest in Jammu Kashmir and contribute to the growth journey of the Union Territory, the Lt Governor further added.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has become a powerful platform that will pave the way for new investment possibilities across the country, he said.

He also highlighted the significant role of National Education Policy in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat and driving the growth of the economy in the future.