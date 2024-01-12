Man Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Crore In J&K’s Shopian

Shopian, Jan 12: The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a man with 748 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 crore in the Shopian district on Friday.

The accused was identified as Showkat Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Shopian district.

According to an official press release from JK police, “The Shopian police on Friday apprehended a drug peddler identified as Showkat Ahmad Naikoo, who was travelling in his private vehicle bearing registration No HP52D 5551.”

“A contraband substance covered in a polythene bag, discovered as brown sugar weighing about 748 gms (worth 1.5 crore rupees) was recovered from his possession during the search,” said police.

In this regard, a case with FIR No 11/2024 under section 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered at the Shopian Police Station.

An investigation is underway on the matter, further details into the matter are awaited. (Agencies)