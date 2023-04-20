NHPC CMD offers help to Nepal PM in tapping country’s hydropower potential

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: RK Vishnoi, the CMD of NHPC, met with the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ to discuss NHPC’s initiatives in Nepal.

A press statement said that during the meeting, CMD Vishnoi shared NHPC’s expertise in hydropower and offered assistance in harnessing Nepal’s untapped hydropower potential. He also requested greater opportunities for NHPC in Nepal.

While in Nepal, CMD Vishnoi also met with several other dignitaries, including Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Energy Secretary Dinesh Ghimire, and CEO of IBN Sushil Bhatta.

The focus of the discussions was on overall hydropower development in Nepal and the role that NHPC can play in this regard. The dignitaries expressed their appreciation for NHPC’s initiatives and commitment to hydropower development in Nepal.

CMD Vishnoi also addressed the plenary session of the Power Summit ’23, organized by Independent Power Producers’ Association, Nepal (IPPAN), on April 19.

The session was attended by Minister of Energy, Water Resources & Irrigation, Energy Secretary, Government of Nepal, and other delegates.

In his keynote address, CMD Vishnoi emphasized the critical role of hydropower in overall economic development and the need to develop hydropower projects to meet energy demand.