Div Com reviews preparations for investors meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the preparations for Northern Level Laghu Udyog Bharti Sammelan and Investors meet scheduled to be held on April 23, 2023 at KC Regalia hotel Jammu.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on various important issues while the President Laghu Udhog Bharti apprised the Div Com about the investors meet programme.

It was informed that around 300 to 350 business delegates from different parts of the country were expected to participate in the meet.

The Div Com instructed Industries and Commerce Department, Pollution Control Board, JDCL, Handicraft and Handloom department to establish stalls during the meet to highlight the schemes of their respective departments and apprise the visiting Investors about the procedure of applying for different types of required permissions.

All the concerned departments were asked to appoint nodal officers for the meet. The Div Com observed that the meet would attract more investments, generate jobs and strengthen the economy of the UT.

The meeting was attended by Director Tourism, Director General Industries, Anoo Malhotra; Director Handloom & Handicrafts, Vikas Gupta; ADC Jammu, Harvinder Singh; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; besides President Laghu Udhog Bharti, Pradeep Gupta alongwith other members also present in the meeting.