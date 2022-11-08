NHPC celebrates 48th Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company, celebrated its 48th Raising Day at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad and across all its Regional Offices, Power Stations and Projects with great enthusiasm and fervour.

RK Singh, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy graced the occasion as chief guest.

In his address, the Minister acknowledged the role of hydropower projects in bringing economic development and all round growth in society. He also assured the support of Ministry of Power to NHPC in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, special guest, Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Government of India said that NHPC is playing a very important role to play in India’s power sector and nation building.

In his address, YK Chaubey, CMD, NHPC assured the Minister that NHPC shall continue to work with full dedication and commitment.

A special highlight of the celebration was the inauguration of NHPC’s Social Health and Well-Being Club by the Minister. The club aims to educate the next generation about healthy life by establishing around 10001 social health and Well-Being Clubs in various schools across the country.

During the celebrations, winners of NHPC Awards Scheme (2021-22) under various categories as such Best Power Station, Best Construction Project, Exemplary Commitment, Star of NHPC and Star student for Class X and Class XII were awarded.

Ashish Upadhyaya, Special Secretary and Financial Adviser, Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran, Joint Secretary (Hydro) and Mohammad Afzal, Joint Secretary from Ministry of Power and RP Goyal, Director (Finance), Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) and Prem Prakash, CVO from NHPC were also present on the occasion.

In the end, RP Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC delivered the vote of thanks.

A special highlight of the celebrations was an enthralling performance by cultural troupes from Manipur, UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam which was enjoyed by all present on the occasion.