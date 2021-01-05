NH closed for 3rd day, 6000 vehicles stranded

No flight Ops at Srinagar, 9 cancelled in Jammu

*Total blackout in many towns, villages in J&K

Gopal Sharma/

Fayaz Bukhari

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, Jan 5: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the third consecutive day today as snowfall and heavy rain continued to play havoc across J&K while most of the roads have also been blocked with landslides and accumulation of snow in many hilly areas and scores of towns and villages across J&K have plunged into darkness due to power failure.

The flight operation at Srinagar Airport remained suspended for the third day due to snow at the airfield while at Jammu Airport, nine flights were cancelled due to bad weather and two others were diverted.

The snowfall in Kashmir continued for the third consecutive day today disrupting life across the region and continues to remain cut off from rest of the country as surface and air traffic remained disrupted.

Due to closure of the 270 km Jammu-Srinagar highway for the third day, over 6000 vehicles including most of the trucks/ load carriers have been stranded at many places right from Nagrota Bypass Jammu up to Udhampur, Ramban, Chanderkote and Banihal while many have been stranded in Qazigund and Anantnag areas of Kashmir. The highway in Ramban and Nashri sectors has turned very vulnerable as frequent falling of boulders/ stones continues round the clock amidst heavy rain. Two light passenger vehicles were trapped and got damaged in Panthyal area of Ramsu while a tanker was trapped in the mud-slide near Ramban today. The passengers however, escaped unhurt.

SSP Traffic , National Highway, J S Johar said that Jammu-Srinagar highway remained totally closed due to heavy snowfall in Jawahar Tunnel, Banihal and Lower Munda areas. Scores of landslides have taken place between Udhampur and Banihal. He said Samroli landslide was cleared during this afternoon and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar road was restored. But continuous rain in Ramban sector hampered the restoration work, he added.

Johar further said some vehicles stuck at vulnerable places were allowed to move to the safer areas but many were still stuck at some isolated places. There was no chance of early opening of the road and if the weather improves tomorrow, the restoration operation would be launched. All possible help was being provided to the stranded truckers and other passengers, through local administration, Johar maintained.

Meanwhile, most of the roads in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Kathua areas have been blocked. Reasi-Mahore, Mahore-Gool-Ramban, Mahore -Gulabgarh, Mahore -Chassana-Budhal, Kandi-Khawas, Loran- Mandi, Sawjian, Bafliaz-Thannamandi, Chenani-Latti-Dudu-Basantgarh-Ramnagar, Thathri- Gandoh, Chhatru-Chingam, Paddar-Kishtwar, Udhampur -Pancheri-Landhar, Gordi-Barmeen, Basohli-Bani-Loang, Duggan-Taggar, Machhedi and dozens of other roads are blocked due to landslides and snowfall.

The power supply to many areas across J&K has been snapped. In entire Ramban district, there is no power supply for the last three days. Same is the position in most part of Reasi, Udhampur, Kishtwar and Rajouri areas. Sungri-Chassana-Gulabgarh and Mahore area of Reasi are without power for the last four days.

Reports said due to lightening, the house of one Mohd Yaqoob at Shajroo in Mahore was partially damaged while two more houses of Ashok Singh of Mallikote and Abdul Rahid of Bathoi were damaged in the same area of district Reasi due to rain today.

Even in many Jammu city localities and major towns in the region, there was total blackout during last night. The people mostly alleged that PDD staff avoids to attend their distress phone calls. In several localities of Janipur/ Indira Colony area of Jammu city, the power supply remained suspended for 16 long hours. Similar reports were received from many other city localities and adjoining Raipur, Domana and Kot Bhalwal areas.

Scores of electric transformers and towers were reported to have been damaged due to rain, thunderstorm and snowfall. The PDD officials said the restoration work was going on but rain was hampering the task.

In Jammu city, rain created havoc since last night. Many roads were waterlogged and Nallahs were flooded. The attendance in the offices also remained thin. The rain forced many people to stay indoors throughout the day today.

Jammu recorded 32.8 mm of rains during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am Tuesday, a MeT spokesman said, adding the city recorded a minimum of 11.9 degrees Celsius which was 4.6 degrees above normal during this part of the season.

Bhaderwah in Doda ditrict, Banihal and Batote in Ramban district experienced 4 cm, 3.2 cm and 0.5 cm of rainfall respectively during the same period, the spokesman said.

The Meteorological department has predicted improvement in the weather from Wednesday morning. “The prevailing weather condition is likely to continue till late tonight or early tomorrow (Wednesday). We are expecting a significant improvement in weather from Wednesday across J&K,” a spokesman of the MeT department said, predicting cold wave conditions from January 7.

Authorities in Kashmir today ordered rationing of petrol and diesel for vehicles to overcome any shortage of fuel due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid heavy snowfall.

According to the order issued by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles will get a maximum of 20 litres, while private vehicles (four wheelers) will get only 10 litres. Three wheelers will get five litres of fuel while two wheelers will get only three litres. The administration has also put a cap of 21 days on refill for LPG cylinders.

The Tehsildars and Tehsil Supply Officers concerned were directed to ensure implementation of the orders while line departments were instructed to crack whip on those indulging in malpractices like overcharging, black marketing or profiteering.

Following heavy snowfall and rains, Advisor to Lt Governor, R R Bhatnagar closely monitored the situation with the Chief Engineers R&B, Jal Shakti and Mechanical Departments. He directed the engineering department heads to ensure better services at their disposal to the public specially living in snow bound areas.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (DMA) today issued fresh medium and low level avalanche warnings for higher reaches of avalanche prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman said that medium level avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts besides Waltengu Nad, South and North portals of Jawahar Tunnel, Verinag, Kapran, Chowkibal-NC Pass, Gurez, Dawar and Neeru areas.

Similarly, low level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Udhampur, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Sonamarg – Zojila, Z-Gali- Kalaroose, Kanzalwan, Tangmarg and Gulmarg. The people living in these avalanche prone areas, are advised not to venture out to avoid loss of lives, he added.

The Valley continued to receive snowfall for the third straight day today. However, weatherman has forecast improvement in the weather conditions from tomorrow

Kashmir valley especially South Kashmir had heavy snowfall today with Anantnag recording1.6 feet of snowfall, Bijbehara 1.4 feet, Mattan 1.2 feet, Aishmuqam 1.5 feet, Pahalgam 1.8 feet, Achabal 1.6 feet, Dooru 3 feet, Kokernag 2.5 feet, Srigupwara 1.5 feet, Larnoo 2. 6 feet, Shopian 3.8 feet, Keller 4.5 feet, Zainapora 3 feet, Pulwama 2 feet, Awantipora 1.5 feet, Tral 1.2 feet and Pampore one foot, Gulmarg 3.6 feet, Tangmarg 2.3 feet, Baba Reshi 3 feet, Baramulla 10 inches, Kandi Baramulla 2 feet, Boiyar 8 inches, Razdhan top 2.6 feet, Tulial 2 feet, Gurez 6 inches, Bandipora 6 inches, Sumbal 1.4 feet, Sadna Top 3 feet, Tangdhar 2 feet, Furqian Top one foot, Lolab 1o inches, Kupwara 10 inches, Handwara 8 inche, Nowgam Handwara 1.6 feet, Srinagar one foot, Budgam plains one foot and Budgam hills area 2 feet.

Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said that there are reports of about five feet snowfall in some parts of the Valley. He said that there is possibility that some of the higher reaches may have received even 10ft of snowfall.

The prevalent weather conditions would continue till tomorrow afternoon. As per forecast, moderate to heavy snowfall would continue across Kashmir till late hours tonight. The weather would start gradually improving after the late night. But, overall weather would witness improvement from tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

The MET office said that minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 0.8 degree Celsius last night while at world famous ski-resort Gulmarg, it was recorded minus 4.0 degree Celsius.

The low visibility and accumulation of snow at the Srinagar airport led to the cancellation of all 27 flights today. And in fact for the last three days no flight has landed or taken off from Srinagar Airport.

The normal life came to standstill today due to snowfall as maximum roads and streets wore a deserted look today.

The vehicular movement was off the roads today due to slippery conditions of the roads triggered by the fresh snowfall. Snow remained accumulated on most of the roads and thus left the people to lurch at large.

Although snow was cleared from main roads in Srinagar but they were slippery forcing people to stay indoors. Some of the main roads including 90-feet road that connects Soura with Ganderbal was covered with snow till this evening.

The residents said that there was no snow clearance from lanes and bylanes of Srinagar city forcing people to stay indoors. Power was restored to certain areas of Srinagar but majority of the areas are groping in darkness.

Altaf Ahmad, a resident of Barber Shah said that after many years no snow clearance was conducted in his area which is near the city centre Lal Chowk. He said that the power is playing hide and seek despite claims of restoration of feeders. “Feeders may be restored but we are not getting electricity supply for last three days”, he said.

Vehicular connectivity in several parts of the Kashmir remained affected, with administrations failing to clear snow even from main roads in majority parts of Kashmir. Peer Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Shangus in district Anantnag said that the area is disconnected for last three days as no road clearance has taken place in their area. He said that electricity is down for last 5 days in the area.

Abdul Gani, a resent of Dharmuma in district Budgam said that neither there has been snow clearance in their area nor power supply has been restored. “We have had 2 hours of power supply for last three days. The claims made by administration are hoax”, he said.

However, officials said that men and machinery were pressed in few areas to clear main roads.

An official, however, said that in Srinagar men and machinery was pressed into service to clear the roads and also made all the 38 feeders operational after some among them had developed technical snag.

“A fleet of 25 machines with a target of nearly 1300KM road was started. Apart from this, PWD and PMGSY machinery was also deputed for respective areas of operation,” the official said.

They said by evening, 3915 KM road length was cleared involving three to four rounds of road clearance.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, along with ADC, Joint Director Planning and senior officers of PWD Power MED PHE visited Khanmoh, Lasjan, Dhara, Theed, Shalteng, Qamarwari, Zainakote, Anchar, Karan Nagar, Sekidafar, Ali Jan Road, Aiwa bridge, Soura, Owanta Bhawan, Buchpora, Anchar, Zadibal, Mallabagh, Habbak, 90Ft, Zakura, Hazratbal, Foreshore, Nishat, Hyderpora Rawalpora and to review snow clearance and essential services.

“Out of 6500 transformers in city, nine transformers were reported damaged during the day for which alternative transformers have been dispatched,” they said.

“23 out of 258 11KV feeders reported damage for which KPDCL teams responded promptly and the work on many of these continued post evening. All 36 of 33KV feeders were operational”, the official said.