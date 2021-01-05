In just 6 months, Mehbooba made Rs 82 lakh worth purchases as CM

Cutlery, bed-sheets, carpets worth lakhs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) vice president Mehbooba Mufti spent Rs 82 lakh on purchase of furniture, bed-sheets, television sets, carpets and other luxurious items during just six months when she was Chief Minister of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir heading the PDP-BJP coalition Government after sudden death of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

This information has been revealed in an RTI application filed by Kashmir based activist Inam-un-Nabi Soudagar.

In six months period between January-June 2018, Mehbooba spent nearly Rs 82 lakh on various items.

In just single day on March 28, 2018, Mehbooba purchased carpets worth Rs 28 lakh.

In the month of June 2018 alone, she incurred more than Rs 25 lakh on various items including LED Television sets amounting to Rs 22 lakh.

The RTI reply revealed that on January 30, 2017, Mehbooba Mufti spent Rs 14 lakh.

The items purchased on January 30 include garden umbrella at the cost of Rs 2.94 lakh.

The RTI response further revealed that bed-sheets worth Rs 11.62 lakh were purchased on February 22, 2018.

Further, in March 2018, Mehbooba spent nearly Rs 56 lakh including Rs 25 lakh on furniture and nearly Rs 28 lakh on the carpets.

Purchases also include cutlery items worth Rs 40 lakh in a period of two years from August 2016 to July 2018. This was also the period when Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be mentioned here that PDP-BJP had formed coalition Government in March 2015 which was headed by PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. However, on January 7, 2016, Mufti Sayeed died suddenly leading to imposition of Governor’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir as Mehbooba Mufti was hesitant to form Government with the BJP immediately.

However, the PDP and BJP again formed the Government in April 2016 with Mehbooba Mufti as the Chief Minister. The BJP had withdrawn support to Mehbooba Mufti Government in June 2018.