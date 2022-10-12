‘Next 24-48 hours critical’: Indian Army officials on assault dog Zoom’s health

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: A canine member of the Indian Army, Zoom, who was injured on Monday, during an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, is critical, and getting treatment under close observation of a medical team at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar.

“Zoom is stable after surgery was performed on him. His fractured rear leg was plastered & splinter injuries on his face were treated. The next 24-48 hours are critical and he is under close observation of a medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar,” Indian Army officials said.

An operation was launched after security forces received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night. (Agencies)