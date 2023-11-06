New outlet of Phagu Mal Jewellers inaugurated in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Fulfilling the demand of their customers, Phagu Mal Rattan Chand Jain Jewellers, one of the oldest and most trusted jewellers inaugurated their second showroom in Jammu here today.

The showroom was inaugurated by Deepak Kumar, ADGP, Jammu and Kashmir Police. The newly inaugurated showroom has an enhanced collection of gold, diamond, polki and silver jewellery -an exquisite collection of stunning ornaments from across India, thus, bringing the best in the world of jewellery closer to you!

Speaking on the occasion, Surinder Jain and Rahul Jain reiterated that since the brand’s inception in 1910, we have been synonymous with precious jewellery, unparalleled craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

“Due to traffic congestion in old city our customers were facing many difficulties to reach at our showroom, now by opening a showroom here we have fulfilled the demand of our customers,” he said.

“By our unmatched services, vast experience and most importantly by our values of honesty, quality and craftsmanship, we have won the unwavering trust and patronage of their clients in the UT of J&K,” he added.

Phagu Mal Rattan Chand Jain Jewellers has a rich history, having had the privilege of serving the Royal family of Jammu during the pre-independence era.

They have not only adorned the people of Jammu in grandeur and grace with their breath taking jewellery but have also etched their name in the annals of history as the most dazzling gem in the world of jewellery.

Many prominent persons of Jammu and customers were also present graced the occasion.