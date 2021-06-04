New NC, BJP leaders appointed Executive Councilors in Kargil

Council Chairman allocates portfolios

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: Chief Executive Councilor (CEC)-cum-Chairman Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Feroz Khan today replaced two Executive Councilors-one each from the National Conference and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allotted them new portfolios.

The LAHDC Kargil now has four Executive Councilors, who enjoy the rank of Deputy Ministers in the Council including three from National Conference and one from the BJP.

The National Conference and Congress had joined hands in September 2018 to form the local Government in Kargil district after no single party was able to get majority in the House of 26 with NC winning 10 seats followed by Congress eight, PDP two, BJP one and Independents five. Later, four Councilors, as per the rules, were nominated to the Council, all of whom were affiliated with the BJP. Also, both PDP Councilors had also defected to the BJP taking the party’s numbers to seven.

Chiktan Councilor Mohsin Ali, who had won election on the PDP mandate but later joined the BJP and is an office bearer of the party also, was today appointed as the Executive Councilor in the LAHDC Kargil.

Mohsin Ali will replace Ali Chandan, who was also a PDP Councilor but had joined to the BJP. Ali Chandan represents Shargol constituency.

National Conference Councilor from Tai Suru constituency Syed Abbas Razvi has also been appointed as new Executive Councilor in place of party leader Mubarak Shah, who represents Drass seat.

BJP leader Mohsin Ali has been allotted the portfolios of Health, Revenue, Agriculture, Forest and Soil Conservation, Forestry, Wildlife and Industrial Training Institute while National Conference leader Syed Abbas was allotted the Departments including PWD (R&B), Mechanical, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Industries and Commerce, Cooperatives and Fisheries and Information.

With National Conference having 10 Councilors and BJP seven in the House of 30 (26 elected plus four nominated), the two parties now enjoyed majority though couple of Independents out of a total of five have also been supporters of the National Conference.

At the time of elections in August 2018 and hung verdict in the LAHDC Kargil, the National Conference and Congress with 10 and eight seats respectively had formed the local Government in Kargil. However, with Ladakh becoming a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, the National Conference local leadership in Kargil had dissociated itself with the Congress and formed the local Government with the support of BJP.

The BJP had last year won majority in LAHDC Leh also for second consecutive time and formed local Government in Leh district.