Ladakh becomes 1st UT in country to provide Edu tablets to students

*LG e-launches YounTab Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 4: Striving to provide better educational support to the students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic where schools remain mostly closed, LG Ladakh R K Mathur today inaugurated the YounTab scheme in a virtual event.

The scheme is an initiative of the Department of School Education with technical support by the Information Technology Department under which 12,300 tablets with pre-loaded online and offline content, including textbooks, video lectures and online class applications, would be distributed to Government school students from Class 6th to 12th.

Addressing the event, LG Mathur stressed the importance of education technology in the years to come. He expressed satisfaction for having fulfilled the immediate need of the students of Ladakh. Tablets were distributed among students from remote areas during the event.

Mathur also announced financial assistance to the meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th for availing coaching for exams such as NEET, JEE, NDA and UG CLAT. Students would be reimbursed a coaching fee of up to Rs 1 lakh under the Rewa Scheme. Similarly, for students clearing preliminary exams of Civil Services, IES and IFS, LG Mathur announced financial assistance up to Rs 1.54 lakh. He also announced Rs 25 lakh to Gram Panchayats from LG’s fund for facilitating better provision in the villages for conducting community classes for primary school students.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal shared that it has been a dream of Ladakh, especially after becoming a Union Territory, to impart smart education through the digital medium. Both the UT Administration and Hill Councils have worked together by formulating schemes and provisions in this regard. He termed this project ‘YounTube Nurboo Lagcha,’ an instrument to access education with its pre-loaded syllabus of NCERT and JKBOSE, 40 learning apps and selected content for the students. He shared that free tablets would be distributed to 12300 students in UT Ladakh within 60 days under the YounTube Project.

Tashi Gyalson, CEC, LAHDC Leh; Feroz Ahmad Khan, CEC, LAHDC Kargil; Sridhar Shrivastava, Director, NCERT; Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary, School Education Ladakh; Saugat Biswas, Secretary Information Technology; Veena Pandita, Chairperson JK BOSE; Srikant Balasaheb Suse, DC Leh; Santosh Sukhdeve, DC Kargil; Safdar Ali, Director, School Education Ladakh; Tsetan Dorjey, CEO Leh and Nazir Wani, CEO Kargil, attended the launching ceremony.