New Jersey: Top 5 Warning Signs of Nursing Home Abuse

We live in a world of chaos where we do not get much time to think about our elders. So, when they get sick or need proper medical treatments, we trust the nursing homes.

But do they get enough convenience in nursing homes?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 out of 10 elderly people (60 and above age) face nursing home abuse. This particular critical data suggests how common this issue is getting.

So what we need is to seek justice while necessary. Some personal injury lawyers in New Jersey can help you with such cases. So, you are not alone in this fight.

We deal with our daily inconveniences, and emotions get deeper than usual when it comes to our elders. We try to go to the extent of seeking justice. But before you seek justice, you need to understand the signs of nursing home abuse.

In many instances, people are unaware of nursing home abuse despite it happening to their elders. Here we will try and discuss the warning signs that you need to focus on to understand nursing home abuse in advance.

Types of Nursing Home Abuse

New Jersey faces some common types among the various signs of nursing home abuse. For instance,

Physical abuse.

Emotional abuse.

Sexual abuse.

Abandonment.

Neglect.

Financial abuse.

These above-mentioned types also can be seen as the reason why there is nursing home abuse happening every day somewhere on our earth.

Emotional and sexual abuse are too common these days. However, it is crucial for the family members to understand the signs of any nursing home abuse to protect their loved ones and seek justice for them.

Warning Signs Of Nursing Home Abuse

The warning signs of nursing home abuse are not as difficult as you think to capture. In fact, if you concentrate solely on your loved ones, it is super easy to find out the signs.

Well, there is nothing wrong with being in a dilemma, but don’t worry!

We have shortlisted the most prominent and common warning signs of abuse. Let’s take a tour to protect your elderly person this time.

Abnormal And Unexplained Injuries

Your elderly person might be injured for many reasons, but those might not be certain or unexpected.

For instance, bruising, skin tears, and cuts are not common to face always. So, when you see these particular signs in your loved ones, try to dig into the matter and find out the reason properly.

Ask everyone you know and get into the zone. Your elderly person might not tell you at first instance but keep pushing them to know the truth.

Changes In Mood

A change in mood is okay, but a change in mood and behavior certainly is not okay.

Whenever you see such an inconvenient sign of changes in your loved ones, try to immediately take action. Nothing happens without reason. Elderly people seek peace, but they do not like to be pressured.

Whenever they feel congested, they might get into a dilemma, and certain changes in moods and behaviors may occur.

Dehydration Or Malnutrition

You place your loved ones in nursing homes, and you also pay them a lot just to take care of their health.

So it is their basic duty to concentrate on and improve the health of their loved ones. But if you see signs like swollen tongue, dry mouth, reduced urination, weakness, and cracked and dry lips in your elderly person, it’s time to rethink the idea of keeping them in the same nursing home.

Such malnutrition or dehydration cannot be hidden for a long time. So, you will notice it when you look at them.

Certain Changes In Financial Data

Financial blackmails are not uncommon in nursing home abuse cases.

The financial data of an elderly person mostly stays constant or does so in a systematic way. On the other hand, when they are at nursing homes, you might have a rough idea of their financial data and its ups and downs.

However, if you think that there is a certain unconventional change or huge change, whether it’s irregular or regular, discuss it with them.

Poor Sanitation And Hygiene

Issues like bed soreness are really difficult for a person to cope with. But when a person is taken care of properly, bed sore will be out of the question.

So, if you see any unhygienic circumstances and sanitation issues in the nursing room, immediately take action to protect your loved ones.