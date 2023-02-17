BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Resigns

NEW DELHI, Feb 17: Chairman of the senior selection committee of men’s cricket Chetan Sharma has reportedly resigned from the post on Friday after a TV news channel sting operation surfaced where he shared internal information about the team and selection process. Sharma sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it.

The resignation came after a sting operation surfaced during which he said that former India captain Virat Kohli tried to defame the then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly because he felt the latter was responsible for him losing his ODI captaincy.

In September 2021, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in Dubai following which the BCCI stripped him of ODI captaincy in December. The BCCI named Rohit Sharma as the white-ball captain.

Ganguly said that he had asked Kohli not to step down as T20 captain because two-white ball leaders were not ideal. (Agencies)