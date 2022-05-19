New Education Policy caters to everyone’s need: Shah

NEW DELHI, May 19:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new education policy which he asserted is a vision document for the education sector.

Prime Minister Modi brought the New Education Policy 2020 that fulfils the present requirements of the education system in the country Amit Shah said, while addressing a seminar Revisiting the idea of India from Swaraj to new India organized by the political science department of Delhi University.

He also said, the testimony of the new education policy is that nobody in the country has criticized the policy and it proves that our Government is taking the decision to keep in the mind requirement of common people.

Amit shah also called upon the students that university should not become a battleground for ideological differences and advised them to use the platform for debate and discussion.

The Home Minister also highlighted the various schemes launched by the BJP-led NDA Government since it rode to power in various sectors, including Heath and infrastructure.

Talking about the Covid pandemic, Shah said the world has been astounded on how India fought the battle against deadly virus.

We are in the forefront in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Our efforts and determination in the fight against the virus was appreciated world-wide he said. (UNI)