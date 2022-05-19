Aabroo scalps 7 wkts; Dolma, Bhagyalakshmi take fifers as B2, B3, A1, A5 emerge winners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, May 19: Aabroo was at her hunting best, scalping 7 wickets, while Stonskit Dolma and Bhagyalakshmi took 5 wickets each as JKCA B2, B3 teams emerged victorious in Kashmir, while A1, A5 teams got the better of their rivals at Jammu in the ongoing Under-19 Women’s One-Day Tournament, today.

A total of four matches were played today, with 2 in each province.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A5 defeated team A3 by 20 runs.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, A5 scored 132 runs. Sania Slathia top scored with 42 runs, while Neemami Slathia contributed 19 runs to the total. For team A3. Muskan took 3 wickets.

In reply, team A3 managed to score 110 runs, thus lost the match by 22 runs. Sheena Saraf top scored with 29 runs.

For JKCA team A5, Sania and Kajal took 3 wickets each.

At Country Stadium Gharota, JKCA team A1 defeated A2 by 7 wickets. Batting first, A2 scored 129 runs. Sehrish Tariq and Vanshika were the main contributors.

From team A1, Bhagyalakshmi was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 5 wickets, while Aanvi and Qurat claimed 2 wickets each.

In reply, JKCA team A1 chased the target by losing 3 wickets, thus won the match by 7 wickets.

Meanwhile, at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-A, JKCA team B2 defeated B5 in any easy contest by a big margin of 62 runs.

Batting first, B2 scored 168 runs in 39.5 overs. Rafia Jan (21) and Toshi Palzes (14) were the main contributors. For B5 Aabroo was the pick of the bowlers, who took 7wickets.

In reply, B5 bundled out for 106 runs, thus lost the match by 62 runs. Nidda Hameed and Aabroo contributed 21 and 16 runs respectively.

For JKCA B2, Rafia Jan and Khushboo bagged 3 wickets each.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-B, batting first, JKCA B4 scored a paltry total of 77 runs. Gousia Yousuf contributed 21 runs to the total. For JKCA B3, Stonskit Dolma captured 5 wickets and Raqaya bagged 3 wickets.

In reply, JKCA team B4 chased the target by losing 6 wickets to win the match by 4 wickets. Shaheena top scored with 34 runs. Nusrat took 4 wickets for JKCA team B4.

CAC Members Abdul Qayoom and Roopali Slathia alongwith Chief Senior Selector Surabhi Dadheechi and Selectors Pratibha, Payal, Madhu and Masrat supervised the matches in twin divisions.