CUK’s Physical Edu Deptt wins T-10 tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

GANDERBAL, May 19: The Physical Education Department of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) defeated the Department of Zoology by 33 runs and emerged winner of the T-10 Inter-departmental Cosco Cricket Tournament at Tulmulla, here today.

Batting first, the Department of Physical Education scored 108 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Aadil Baba scored highest 31 runs. From the bowling side, Dr Aquib took three wickets in one over. In reply, the Department of Zoology were bundled out at 75 runs.

Aadil Baba was declared as man of the match award for his all-round performance, while Dr Mohammad Muzamil Shah was declared as player of the tournament.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah congratulated the winning team for their magnificent performance during the finals and other knock out matches.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Shah said the University was developing sports infrastructure at Tulmulla, so that students could play different games and bring laurels for the varsity.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar highlighted the importance of sports and said the participation in sports activities inculcates discipline among the youngsters, while Dean School of Media Studies and Director Tulmulla Campus, Prof. Shahid Rasool said the event witnessed participation of all the departments and the faculty and students enjoyed playing the game during the tournament.

Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani and Dean Students Welfare Dr Mehraj ud Din were also present during the event.