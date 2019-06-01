New colleges to be functional from 2019-20; Govt identifies temporary accommodations

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, June 1: Gearing up to make the newly sanctioned Government Degree Colleges functional from the current academic session, the Department of Higher Education has identified temporary accommodations for maximum of these colleges.

The temporary accommodations for these new colleges have been identified by the concerned District administration and the designated Nodal Officers in their respective area, mostly in the school buildings, Panchayat Ghars, Government structures and also some private constructions.

Even as land has also been acquired for these new colleges in most of the cases and tenders for construction of permanent accommodation for these institutions have also been floated , sources said that the immediate requirement of temporary accommodation was necessitated to start classes from the academic session 2019-2020.

Since most of the identified temporary accommodations are in the schools, the Director College, Higher Education Department, has requested the Director School Education Jammu and Director School Education Kashmir to issue directions to the concerned Chief Education Officers to extend their cooperation in this regard so that the newly sanctioned Degree Colleges may come in a position to start the academic process.

Pertinent to mention that the State Government has sanctioned 52 new Degree Colleges to be established in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir with the instruction that the same may be made functional from the session 2019-2020. While 26 colleges are being established in Jammu province, the same number of institutions have been sanctioned for Kashmir Valley.

For GDC Nagrota, 52 kanals State(JDA) land has been identified and DPR of the proposed college building is also prepared for submission of the same to PWD. Till construction of the building, the classes will be started in Govt Middle School Nagrota wherein seven class rooms are in good condition whereas four class rooms need repair.

DPR for GDC Marh, to be established at identified 51 Kanals and 11 Marlas Shamlat Deh Makhsoos Kahcharai land, has been prepared while two rooms in Middle School and three rooms in Model Higher Secondary School, Dhatral, Marh shall be used for temporary accommodation.

In respect of GDC Sidhra, 43 Kanal and 08 Marla JDA land for the proposed college building and 4 rooms in Lower High School Bian Bajalta for temporary accommodation have been identified while for GDC Kunjwani/ Sainik Colony, 35 Kanals of State (JDA) is available as per revenue record and 6 rooms in Government High School, Kaluchak have been identified for temporary accommodation.

For GCW, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, even as State (JDA) land has been identified at Bhagwati Nagar, the same is yet to be handed over to Higher Education Department. A JDA building has been identified for the temporary accommodation and the matter was taken up with Vice Chairman, JDA for possession of land as well as the said building.

For GDC Jourian in Jammu and GDC Ukhral in Ramban, Government Girls High School Jourian and Community Hall Ukhral, respectively, have been identified for the temporary accommodation. GDC Batote and GDC Chenani shall be temporarily started from Middle School Batote and Girls Hostel Building of School Education at Chenani, respectively.

GDC Neeli Nallah in Udhampur shall be temporarily started from Panchayat Garh with 7 rooms while for GDC Dudu Basantgarh, Nodal Principal of GDC (Boys) Udhampur shall identify temporary accommodation for the college within days.

GDC, Mongri-Panchari at Kainth Gali in Udhampur shall start functioning from Government Middle School Meer, Kainth Gali while GDC Pouni in Reasi shall be temporarily accommodated at TRC Building. For GDC Kakryal in Katra, Nodal Principal, GGM Science College, Jammu, shall identify suitable accommodation for the college within days while for GDC Vijaypur, DIET building has been identified for temporarily running the college.

Nodal Principal, GDC Samba shall identify private buildings on rental basis as suitable accommodation for the GDC Purmandal, GDC Ramgarh and GDC Ghagwal.

For GDC Kastigarh in Doda and GDC Padaar in Kishtwar, four rooms of HSS (Boys) Kastigarh and three class rooms in Middle School/ZEO office Atholi Paddar have been identified as temporary accommodation.

GDC Ramkote in Kathua shall be run from Govt Middle School Boys (04 rooms) while for GDC Marheen, six rooms of Govt Middle School Marheen have been identified as temporary accommodation.

GDC Doongi in Rajouri, GDC, Peeri/ Kotranka and GDC, Darhal shall run from Govt Higher Secondary School Doongi, Govt Higher Secondary School, Kotranka and Govt High School Darhal (Boys), respectively while for GDC Mandi in Poonch, old BDO Complex, Rajpura Mandi, has been identified for the temporary accommodation.

Similarly, in Kashmir division, a three-storey private building has been identified for GDC Awantipora while for GDC Rajpora in Pulwama, the building identified for temporary accommodation requires minor repair and renovation.

30 roomed double storey girls hostel building Kreeri has been identified as temporary accommodation for GDC GDC Thandim, Kreeri; six rooms of Government HSS Bomai for GDC Bomai; 8 rooms of Government HSS Dangiwacha and Government Middle School for GDC Dangiwacha; Government High School Qazigund Verinag for GDC Verinag and Government Middle School for GDC Mattan.

GDC Eidgah shall temporarily run from HSS Boys, GDC Ajas from Government Middle School, GDC Hajin from GHSS, GDC Langate from Old Hospital building and GDC Chadoora from a Government building. One block comprising nine rooms of Government HSS Frisal, has been identified for GDC Frisal, Homshalibugh, a tourism building (Kashmir Gateway for GDC Qazigund and Middle School Khalsi for GDC Khalsi.

When contacted Director College, Prof Yaseen Ahmad Shah told the Excelsior that the Department of Higher Education was committed to make all the newly sanctioned colleges functional in a phased manner as the issue of identification of land and temporary accommodation for some colleges was still in progress.