Army’s White Knight Corps observes 48th Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: White Knight Corps of the Northern Command of Indian Army, which looks after the operational control of the area in south of Pir Panjal commemorated its 48th Raising Day today.

Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, complimented all ranks for their outstanding contribution in maintaining vigil on the Line of Control and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the hinterland. He exhorted all troops to persist with the same zeal and enthusiasm towards their profession to achieve new milestones. He paid floral tributes to the martyrs at “Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal” with full military honours.

The GOC exhorted all ranks of the Corps to continue doing the assigned tasks in a professional manner and to keep the flag of the formation always flying high.

White Knight Corps was raised on June Ist, 1972. The Corps is operationally committed in pursuit of guarding and maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control and combating militancy. It is also actively involved in various developmental programmes for the Awam in the region.