Netflix pulls plug on ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ after one season

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22: Netflix has decided against ordering a second season of fantasy series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”.

The series was a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film “The Dark Crystal” and premiered on the streamer’s platform in August last year to poor reviews from the critics.

According to Variety, the show’s executive producer Lisa Henson confirmed that the series has been cancelled.

“We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of ‘The Dark Crystal’ saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future,” she said.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realise this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on ‘Age of Resistance’, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program,” she added.

“Age of Resistance” featured a star-studded voice cast of Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

It follows three Gelfling heroes — Rian (Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), who discover the horrific truth behind the power of the evil Skeksis and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

“We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world.

“We’re thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend,” Netflix said in a statement. (PTI)