Ducati launches Scrambler 1100 Pro range in India

NEW DELHI, Sept 22: Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday said it has launched all-new Scrambler 1100 Pro and the 1100 Sport Pro in India, priced at Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 13.74 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

The bikes come with an 1100-cc engine mated to a six speed gearbox.

“Scrambler is one of the most characterful, free spirited and powerful entry level Ducati in our portfolio. The new Scrambler 1100 Pro range takes those qualities a notch higher allowing riders to explore endless possibilities on their rides,” Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

Bookings for the bikes are now open across all Ducati dealerships in the country, the company said. (PTI)