Nepal’s newly-elected PM Oli inducts three ministers of state

Kathmandu, Aug 2: Nepal’s newly-elected Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday expanded his council of ministers by inducting three ministers of state.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli appointed Arun Kumar Chaudhary, Rupa BK and Purna Bahadur Tamang as ministers of state.

According to a notice issued by the President’s Office, Chaudhary has been appointed as minister of state for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation, Rupa BK as minister of state for Forest and Environment and Tamang as minister of state for Energy and Irrigation.

Rupa BK and Tamang belong to the Nepali Congress while Chaudhary represents the Nagarik Unmukti Party.

Now, the council of ministers headed by Prime Minister Oli has 25 members, including the prime minister.

Last month, CPN-UML chairman Oli was appointed Nepal’s Prime Minister for a fourth term to lead the new coalition government.

Oli, 72, succeeded Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

Oli became the prime minister with the support of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament. (PTI)