Nepal aiming at facilitating 1 billion Hindu pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar: Foreign Minister Saud

KATHMANDU, Oct 5:

Banking on the shortest route for Hindu pilgrims to reach Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet, Nepal plans to tap 1 billion travellers to the holy site once the agreement with China is in place, Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud said on Thursday.

Situated in the Ngari prefecture of the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage is considered the most sacred by Hindus across the world. The two natural sacrosanct places are also revered by Buddhists, Jains and Tibet’s indigenous Bonpa faith.

Saud’s ambitious plan assumes significance as scores of Indian Hindus from across the world prefer to go for the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal. In fact, even Indians who want to save time and escape the arduous trek through the Indian terrain, prefer to go via Nepal through private operators. That translates into a rich foreign exchange for the Nepal government.

Post the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, China opened the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage this year. However, the massive hike in fees and multiple restrictions on visas, especially for Indian pilgrims, meant that practically the Yatra did not happen.

“Kailash Mansarovar is a great attraction for the Hindus all over the world. All the Hindus are aspiring to reach the holy shrine situated in Tibet. Nepal can provide the shortest route to reach Kailash Mansarovar for international travellers,” Saud told PTI in an interview at his residence Bhaisepati in Lalitpur district after returning from an eight-day visit to China, including to parts of Tibet.

Saud was part of a delegation led by Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ that returned from China on September 30. The delegation visited the Kailash Mansarovar on September 28 to carry out, as Saud described, “an on-site study of the area to create a suitable environment for millions of Hindu pilgrims from around the world, including India, to visit Kailash Mansarovar.”

“Our high-level delegation has conducted studies for this purpose. In the coming days, we will hold a discussion with the Chinese authorities to promote tourism in the Kailash area via Nepal. We have already asked the Chinese government to open all three routes and the government of China is positive regarding the matter,” he said.

The three routes from Nepal to reach the Kailash Mansarovar area are Hilsa of Humla district, Khori of Bajhang and Tinker of Darchula district, all in western Nepal. The Mansarovar Lake lies around 160 kilometres northwest of Simikot, the headquarters of Humla district.

“First of all, we need to forge an agreement with the Chinese immigration (authorities) to manage easy access to visit Mansarovar for both Nepali and Indian tourists/pilgrims. For this, officials of both the countries are in regular touch,” Saud said.

As against only three entry points for pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, China has proposed 14 entry points between Nepal and China for the purpose of non-pilgrimage travellers and transporting goods and “we are studying the matter,” the foreign minister added.

“After conducting the study, we need to develop infrastructure, motorable roads and hospitality facilities. If we can properly manage this, we can open the route for around 1 billion Hindus from all over the world, which will be a milestone for the promotion of tourism in this region,” Saud asserted. (PTI)