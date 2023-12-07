NEP 2020’s Impact and Implementation

Prof. Rasal Singh

“The Aim of education is the knowledge, not of facts, but of values.” – W. Edwards Denim

The New Education Policy (NEP) of 1968 and 1986 had the goal of promoting fairness in educational opportunities. The 1968 NEP aimed to revamp the education framework, while the 1986 NEP emphasized the need to eradicate educational inequalities. In contrast, the latest National Education Policy of 2020 is centred around fostering equity and inclusion through educational means. Introduced in July 2020, this new policy ushers in significant reforms, especially within higher education institutions (HEIs). It advocates for a balanced regulatory approach for both public and private entities and actively encourages private philanthropic engagement in the education sector.

NEP 2020 set sail on a journey aimed at revitalizing India’s educational landscape. Designed with a nuanced understanding of Indian knowledge traditions, combined with Gandhiji’s visions, and the contemporary aspiration of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), the policy echoes a symphony of diversified yet harmonized doctrines. At its heart, NEP-2020 carries the promise of a holistic educational paradigm. In its embrace, theoretical knowledge waltzes with practical application, and multilingualism blooms amidst rich societal values. Embarking on an era marked by transformative thought and action, the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has woven a narrative of remarkable innovation and revitalization in the realm of higher education over the last three years. A plethora of initiatives have burgeoned, each painting strokes of accomplishment on the vast canvas of India’s educational landscape.

There have been numerous transformative changes all over the country on NEP. Universities are changing how they teach. They are mixing different subjects to give a comprehensive education. Students can now choose subjects they like, making learning more flexible and personal. Technology is playing a big part in this change. Online learning is now common, with many resources like virtual labs and digital libraries available. This makes education richer and more accessible. Universities are also focusing more on research and new ideas. More money and support are given for this, encouraging a culture of innovation and problem-solving. Universities are also working more with institutions worldwide. This brings in different ideas and improves the quality of education, making it more global.

Efforts are also being made to include everyone in education. The Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) proposed by the NEP is where higher education institutions (HEIs) will digitally deposit credits earned by students for the course they studied. Students can opt for either a three-year honors program, or a four-year honors program, or a four-year honors program with research. They can also exit/enter at any level with appropriate certification. The ABC is expected to aid the multiple entries and exit system as well as multidisciplinary in higher education.

The Government of India wants to promote Indian languages, arts, and culture through education and the NEP 2020 emphasizes the same. The higher educational institution will adopt the regional language or mother language and the local dialect will be the medium of instruction in teachings. The policy supports the inclusion of multiple languages in the educational process, enhancing cognitive development and cultural appreciation, and promoting inclusivity and broader communication skills among students. It will help increase the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education as students who are not proficient in English will be encouraged to pursue further studies in regional languages. Financial help and special programs are available to make sure everyone has equal opportunities. Teachers are getting continuous training and support to improve their teaching methods. Lastly, universities are being given more freedom and better management. This allows them to improve and innovate more effectively and quickly.

Delhi University’s Innovative Strides under New Educational Paradigm

Delhi University (DU), one of the premier universities in India, has been at the forefront of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). In the spirit of global integration and inclusivity, DU’s journey under Professor Yogesh Singh has also been marked by the establishment of numerous international collaborations. Signified by strategic MOUs with globally reputed universities, these partnerships aim to foster a vibrant ecosystem of academic exchange and mutual growth. Among these strides are remarkable initiatives that have propelled DU’s image as a hub of internationalization and innovation, marked by programs such as the DU Global Exchange Program and the DU International Summer School. Parallelly, an emphasis on inclusivity has seen the light with the introduction of various scholarships and fellowships facilitating an enriched educational access to students from diverse backgrounds. DU has introduced new scholarships and fellowships to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds. DU’s remarkable strides in NEP implementation symbolize its dedicated commitment to cultivating a learning environment that is contemporarily relevant and globally competitive.

In the past two-three years, DU has made significant progress in implementing various provisions of the NEP, with a focus on flexibility in curriculum, multidisciplinary, research and innovation, college autonomy, and teacher training. The University emerges as a flagship of success in this national odyssey. Demonstrating unwavering commitment, DU anchors the visionary principles of NEP-2020 into academic curricula, fostering an environment vibrant with flexibility, cross-disciplinary exploration, and innovative learning paradigms. For increased flexibility in the Curriculum and Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS), DU introduced the CBCS in all its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The CBCS allows students to choose the courses they want to study, and to design their own learning paths. This has given students greater flexibility and control over their education. A massive overhauling of the curricula and the introduction of new pedagogies has taken place with UGCF syllabi introduced in 2022 to ensure holistic learning under NEP 2020. This will help students to build broader and deeper knowledge, and to develop skills that are relevant to their career goals.

To encourage focus on multidisciplinarity and interdisciplinary research, DU has launched several new multidisciplinary programs, such as the BA (Hons.) in Liberal Arts and the MA in Interdisciplinary Studies. This program allows students to study a wide range of subjects from different disciplines. This program is designed to help students develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills, which are essential for success in the 21st century economy. The University has also encouraged its departments to collaborate with each other and to conduct interdisciplinary research. This focus on multidisciplinarity and interdisciplinary research is in line with the NEP’s emphasis on holistic and integrated education. It is also aligned with the growing demand for multidisciplinary skills in the workplace.

The National Education Policy (NEP) is notably characterized by its emphasis on multilingualism, a domain where Delhi University (DU) has been pioneering. DU has initiated the teaching of all Indian languages listed in the 8th schedule of our Constitution. The NEP accentuates not only the teaching of Indian languages but also promotes learning and instruction in these languages across various fields such as humanities, social sciences, sciences, engineering, and medical studies. DU has significantly contributed at the national level by facilitating the translation of engineering course materials into 11 Indian languages. These materials, hosted on the ‘Swayam’ portal by the Ministry of Education, lay the groundwork for delivering education in sciences, engineering, and medical sciences in regional languages.

The University has launched several new initiatives, such as the DU Start-up Fund, Udyamodaya Foundation, Delhi University Foundation and the DU Research Park. It has also established new research centers and institutes, such as the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Institute of Interdisciplinary Studies. New centres specializing in Hindu Studies, Tribal Studies, and Himalayan Studies have blossomed. These centres are the nexus of cultural and academic enrichment, fostering an environment where tradition intertwines with contemporary insights, nourishing minds with a diversified knowledge palette.

Further, as part of the execution of the NEP-2020, DU has curated ‘Value Addition Courses’, marking a monumental and inventive stride in the country’s university framework. Crafted to cultivate character and foster the holistic development of students, these courses are enriched with the essence of the Indian knowledge system, and they resonate with Indian values and traditions.

These initiatives have helped to promote a culture of research and innovation at DU. They have also provided students and faculty with the resources and support they need to conduct cutting-edge research. For example, the DU Start-up Fund provides financial assistance to students and faculty who want to start their own businesses. The inception of the Udyamodaya Foundation illuminates the university’s canvas with a flourish of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. This has helped to foster a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem at DU.

DU cultivates ethos of innovation and skill development. The University nurtures entrepreneurial spirits, encouraging a blossoming garden of multilingualism, research, and innovation, where the academic atmosphere is rich with opportunities aimed at meeting the aspirations of a self-reliant India. Delhi University has bolstered its financial framework, introducing an endowment foundation. This initiative fortifies the university’s academic and infrastructural prowess, harnessing resources that resonate with its vision of excellence and sustainability.

DU has also gone on a massive promotion and permanent recruitment drive in the past few years that has not only put an end to adhocism but also has given a sense of belongingness to all the faculty members to spread their wings. The institution has further launched several new programs to train and develop its faculty. It has provided research grants as incentives and encouragement that stimulated both existing and new faculty members to engage in meaningful research activities, leading to contributions that serve a broader societal purpose. Further, it has introduced new regulations that require faculty to have relevant qualifications and experience. These initiatives have helped to improve the quality of teaching at DU. They have also made DU more competitive in the global market for academic talent. For example, DU’s new Faculty Development Program provides training to faculty on new teaching methods and technologies. This has helped faculty to improve their teaching skills and to deliver a more engaging and effective learning experience to their students.

In conclusion, NEP 2020 unfurls a transformative era in Indian higher education, moulding tradition with modern innovation, and fostering global ethos.

