NEET UG 2022 | J&K Govt to contribute 15 percent of seats for All India quota

JAMMU, Sep 30: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to contribute 15 percent of medical for All India Quota from the ongoing year.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has said that the National Testing Agency (NTA), New Delhi conducted NEET-UG 2022 for admission to Under-Graduate Medical Courses on 17-07-2022 and declared the result of the said test on 07-09-2022.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has provided the result of candidates belonging to the Union Territories (UTs) of JK and Ladakh, who have appeared in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), to the Board on 26th of September 2022,” it reads.

BOPEE has further informed the eligible candidates that, “From current year that is 2022, the government of J&K has decided to contribute 15 percent seats for All India Quota as per the instructions.”

The Board has further said that it will notify the schedule for online or offline registration of eligible candidates separately and the eligible or the willing candidates in their own interest are advised to remain in touch with the BOPEE website for daily updates and keep all the relevant documents or certificates ready for registration as and when asked for the same.

“Moreover, the candidates who have appeared in NEET-UG-2022 from other State’s or UT’s and whose roll numbers do not figure in the list of JKBOPEE but claim to belong to the UT’s of J&K and Ladakh shall have to submit all relevant documents at BOPEE Office Jammu oe Srinagar physically up to October-03-2022,” it reads. (KNO)