Neelam Langeh led delegation calls on LG, submits memorandum

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 14: A delegation led by former MLA, Neelam Langeh called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to Ramban district and apprised him of the issues pertaining to Ramban district.

While submitting a memorandum to the Lt Governor on behalf of BJP Ramban, the former MLA demanded reconstruction of Dak Bunglow Ramban, functioning of Trauma Hospital Ramban, construction of Hospital Ramban, constitution of Ramban Development Authority, formation of tourist places in Ramban District, construction of road under PMGSY Scheme from Ramban Ward No. 1 to Biba (Ahadwaha) via Sharigalli, expedition of road works of various roads of Ramban District; construction of new roads in Ramban District Ramban under PMGSY Scheme; sanctioning of PG Campus, new Girls Higher Secondary School in Ramban, new dispensaries throughout the district; functioning of water filtration plant of Maitra Ramban, electrification of left out villages, buffer stock of power transformers, construction of view points around the River Chenab in Ramban, widening of all PMGSY roads, release of compensation to land donors, sanctioning of funds for the construction or indoor stadium in Ramban District, funds for construction of mini hydroelectricity project at Digdool, construction of play ground at Dhaki, construction of new road from Ghanthan to Mandler via High School Gam under PMGSY Scheme; Up-gradation of Government Middle School Ahadwaha to Government High School Ahadwaha and completion of work of High School Gam Building.

The former MLA requested the Lt Governor to issue necessary instructions for early fulfillment of these demands of the general public of Ramban District.

The delegation comprised of Rakesh Singh, BJP District President Ramban; Ramesh Kumar Sharma and Sham Singh Katoch, former District Presidents Ramban; Suraj Singh Parihar and Balbir Singh Bali, District Vice Presidents; Rajeshwar Kumar District General Secretary, Ajay Senaon and Vinayjeet.