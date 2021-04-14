101 kg poppy straw seized, accused arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 14: Continuing its drive against smuggling of narcotics and psychotropic substances, in Udhampur, Police Party of Police post Roundomail today apprehended one drug peddler and seized 101 kg of poppy straw.

The poppy straw was being smuggled in a truck, bearing Registration Number JK02AC/0797, which was intercepted by a Police team, led by SHO Udhampur, Chanchal Singh and assisted by SI Kaka Ram, Incharge PP Roundmail.

The narcotic smuggler, identified as Aqib Ahmed Guroo, son of Shabir Ahmed Guroo of Budgam Srinagar, was arrested on the spot. Police seized the recovered poppy straw as well as the truck.

In this connection, a case FIR number 132/2021, under section 8/15 NDPS Acts has been registered at PS Udhampur and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police smashed an illicit liquor kiln in Moungri, under the jurisdiction of Panchari Police Station and arrested the bootlegger, identified as Kunj Lal, son of Ditte ram of Moungri.

The police team, led by SHO Vikas Dogra, seized five litres of hooch and destroyed around 50 litres of Lahan. Police also seized the utensils and furnace, which are used in preparing the hooch, and registered a case in this connection.