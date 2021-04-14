JU VC interacts with hostel boarders, campus residents

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, today interacted with boarders of girls and boys hostels and residents of residential area of the campus.

Vice Chancellor took stock of the situation on ground and enquired about the health of all the stakeholders of residents staying on the campus. He assured them that the university administration is with them in this need of hour and whatever possible, shall be undertaken to provide best possible facilities for the boarders and the residents staying on the campus.

Furthermore, the Vice Chancellor directed the hostel staff to provide hygienic diet and other immunity boosters to the all boarders of both girls and boys hostels and assured them that soon RT PCR tests will be undertaken for those who have tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

It is pertinent to mention here that no sooner area in and around University of Jammu was declared as micro containment zone, University administration immediately converted all the teaching on the campus to online mode.