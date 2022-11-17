Need to stand united against divisive forces: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President of National Conference, Jammu province, has said that secularism is under threat from certain divisive forces who are hell bent to destroy the same for their own vested interests.

He said this here today while addressing a function in which NC Jammu District Urban unit felicitated the newly nominated Provincial Committee members of Jammu Province here today. The function was held under the chairmanship of Chander Mohan Sharma, District President NC Jammu Urban.

Rattan Lal Gupta said that Jammu and Kashmir has always been an epitome of secularism but today certain divisive forces are making every possible effort to destroy the same to fulfill their personal motives. He exhorted upon the party works to stand united against such forces and uphold the secular credentials of this region at all costs.

Ajay Sadhotra, Central Secretary and former minister, in his address, came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party Government at the Centre alleging that it has brought nothing but miseries for the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially the youth with unemployment at peak in this Union Territory. He said that BJP promised the moon including the significant Industrialization but all the promises proved to be merely hollow slogans. He demanded that local youth should be given priority in engaging workers and employees in the ongoing projects.

Babu Rampaul, senior NC leader, in his address, reiterated the demand of the party for restoration of statehood before holding the Assembly elections in J&K. He said that the incumbent regime is a big blot on democracy especially for its utter failure in conducting elections for last 4 years.

Chander Mohan Sharma said that there has been no development on ground about which the Government has been making tall claims. In fact the people are decrying for basic amenities besides tormented by receiving false and hefty power bills, he added.

Newly nominated Provincial Committee members, who were felicitated, included Brij Mohan Sharma and S S Bunty, Vice Presidents; Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Pardeep Bali and Ayub Malik, Provincial Secretaries; Surjeet Singh Manhas, Dr Gafoor Ahmed Joint Secretaries, Jugal Mahajan, Treasurer, Bimla Luthra and Vijay Laxmi Dutta members, Bushan Lal Bhat and Deepinder Kour special Invitees.

Ayub Malik, Provincial Secretary, extended the vote of thanks. Among others who were present during the programme included: Issar Khan, Dr Vikas, S Gurnam Singh, Ashwani Charak, Anoop Sharma, Farman Ali, Sandesh Shan, Adv Aslam Choudhary, Rashida Begum, Ashok Dogra, Waris Gill, Shabir Sambyal, Sham Lal Mehra, M K Rana, Adv Rajinder Chamyal and others.