Need to raise quality of Parliament debates: Venkaiah

NEW DELHI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday underscored the need to ensure that Parliament and legislatures become more vibrant and robust by raising the standards and quality of debates as also by adopting a constructive approach.

He was speaking at a function after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released his book titled “Connecting, Communicating and Changing’ which chronicles Mr Naidu’s contribution to public life.

The book was released on the occasion of the Vice-President’s completion of three years in office on Tuesday.

Sharing his thoughts on the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament ahead of the coming monsoon session, Mr Naidu said, “Whatever change was visible in the functioning of the Rajya Sabha, it was on account of the understanding shown and cooperation extended by the leaders and members of various parties. I compliment all of them for the same and urge them to do even more.”

He noted with happiness that the Rajya Sabha clocked productivity of 78.42 per cent during 2019, the best since 2010, saying “the consistently high productivity during the last three sessions is a certain indication of winds of change”.

As the nation approached celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022, he said, “All of us need to remind ourselves of the inspiring ideals of the freedom struggle espoused by Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders.”

Also present was Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. The book has been brought out by I and B ministry’s Publication Division.

