Monsoon session of UP assembly to commence with strict Covid guidelines from Aug 20

LUCKNOW,: The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence briefly for three days including a day would be adjourned fully to pay condolence to the death of two sitting members including a minister.

The session will commence from August 20 but the first day will be adjourned after paying tribute to the death of sitting MLAs Parasnath Yadav of SP and state minister and BJP member Mrs Kamla Rani.

The session will end on August 24 after holiday on August 22 and 23 due to Saturday and Sunday. Actually the house will get 2 days for discussion and passage of the first supplementary budget for the current fiscal along with passage of several pending Bills. During the session, which will be held under strict Covid guidelines, the opposition would also raise the issues of COVID-19, law and order and police harassment of political leaders.

UP will be the first state of the country to hold an assembly session during this Corona pandemic. Earlier only Madhya Pradesh held a session that too only to get trust vote of the new government.

Earlier speaker Hridya Naryan Dikshit had said that all the members of the house will strictly follow the guidelines for preventing the spread of the pandemic and the COVID-19 protocol.

He said the session will be held as per social distancing protocol for the COVID pandemic as announced by the Central government. It has been planned that members would sit leaving a seat vacant besides them. This time the lobby and first floor would be used for the members.

Several members have also demanded allowing them to participate virtually in the session but the speaker is yet to take any decision on it.

The monsoon session is the constitutional obligation for the state government as there cannot be gap of six months or more between the two sessions of the State assembly. The budget session of the UP assembly was adjourned sine die on February 28 last; hence the next session will have to be called before August 28.

