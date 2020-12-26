Need to plug loopholes in anti-defection law: Naidu

NEW DELHI: Underlining the need to make the anti-defection law more stringent, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said if loopholes in it are not plugged, “we will be making a mockery of democracy”.

He also cautioned that people will lose faith in the political class unless urgent and collective action is taken towards cleansing the system and promoting clean politics.

Delivering the 3rd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture organised by the India Foundation in Hyderabad, Naidu lamented that the absence of value-based politics, lack of ideology, hunger for power, muscle and money power and the entry of people with a criminal background into politics were leading to violence in the political arena. (AGENCIES)