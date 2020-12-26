Blast kills 2, injures 7 in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: A bomb blast in Pakistan’s restive southwestern province of Balochistan has killed two people and injured seven others, reported local media outlets on Saturday.

Samaa TV quoted local police saying that the explosion reportedly occurred near a football club in Panjgur district. At least two cars were badly damaged as a result of the blast. A bomb squad has been deployed at the scene, investigations are underway and further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)