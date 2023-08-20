Need to focus on creativity, lifelong learning skills: LG

Felicitates meritorious students of class 10th, 12th

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh organized by Amar Ujala Group in Srinagar.

The Lt Governor felicitated the meritorious students of class 10th and 12th and congratulated them for their achievement.

In his address, the Lt Governor highlighted the need to bring reforms in the teaching-learning process in line with the emerging new technologies.

Acceleration in technology, Artificial Intelligence and availability of digital information has transformed the education and we need to focus on future skills that will ensure perfect balance between basic knowledge and applied skills.

The Lt Governor called upon the teaching community to play the role of a mentor to the students and underlined the need to redefine the role of a teacher.

A teacher’s role should focus more on mentoring rather than delivering information as per curriculum and textbooks. Teaching should be more engaging and it should encourage critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and curiosity in the students, he said

“Every student is unique and blessed with natural talent. It is the responsibility of the teachers to discover, nurture and refine their talents. There is urgent need to focus on creativity and lifelong learning skills,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the significant transformation taking place in education sector under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also sought the contribution from teaching community in effective implementation of National Education Policy.

Citing examples of various great personalities, the Lt Governor advised the students to acquire practical knowledge and learn through experience.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, School Education Department; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Editors and members of Amar Ujala Group, teachers, students and their parents were present.