Youth is power of transformation: Sinha

“Awaam Ki Awaaz”

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated the 29th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the unsung heroes and the youth of Jammu Kashmir.

“Youth is the age of determination, dreams and dedication. Youth is power of transformation. Today, J&K is witnessing the creative power of young generation, determined to create a better future and dedicated to build a peaceful and prosperous UT,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of Jammu Kashmir for their enthusiastic participation in the Independence Day events.

“On the occasion of Independence Day, entire J&K with unity, brotherhood and one emotion dedicated themselves to contribute in the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and faster and inclusive economic development. Now we have to move forward with a new resolve and determination for all round development of the UT and the country,” he said

The Lt Governor also paid homage to the great personalities of J&K who have contributed significantly for the development of the society.

In every corner of J&K, the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign is recognizing and paying solemn tribute to those unsung heroes whose stories of valour and selflessness continue to rekindle the flame of patriotism, bridging gaps and building bridges, he said.

He said the unprecedented progress registered across the sectors, empowerment of every section of society is a matter of pride for every citizen of J&K.

“This year, on Independence Day, we have resolved to create new opportunities for the youth and to ensure prosperity and empowerment of women. The Government is already preparing an effective, long-term strategy and we must come together to contribute and realize this dream,” the Lt Governor said.

Let us together build a glorious future for all, he added.

In this month’s episode, the Lt Governor shared the success stories of women entrepreneurs who are inspiring others with their determination and commitment.

Dream, dedication and hard work is the key to success. Extraordinary achievement of Asiya Jan from Pulwama, in Beekeeping is motivating others to dream big, he said.

Ramban’s Heena Lateef is scripting a shining success story of women entrepreneurship. With her food processing unit, Heena is also empowering other women, the Lt Governor said.

He made a special mention of Tabinda and Nazia Kausar of district Doda who have become entrepreneurs and employers by utilizing the opportunity provided by the Tejaswini scheme of Mission Youth.

Appreciating Mumtaza Begum of Bandipora for making significant mark in the field of Sheep farming, the Lt Governor said the life story of determination and courage of Mumtaza Begum is inspiring others and is now paving the path for new entrepreneurs in this sector.

He shared the achievements of Lalita Devi of Basantgarh and 50 other women from her ‘Self-Help-Group’ who are marching with confidence towards the goal of economic empowerment.

The Lt Governor also recalled his meeting with Asha Malviya, a female cyclist from Madhya Pradesh who was on her cycle tour of India for the last 10 months.

Progressive farmers like Abdul Ghani Sheikh and Pritam Singh from Jammu & Kashmir also received special mention from the Lt Governor.

Baramulla’s Abdul Ghani Sheikh is the first farmer who has started Millet cultivation. Pritam Singh of Kishtwar, has seamlessly integrated agriculture, horticulture and dairy, and has become a beacon of hope for those agri-preneurs who wish to innovate, experiment and aspire, he added.

He also voiced the inputs received from Roshan Lal of Block Marheen, Kathua; Sunita Devi of Block Dhangri, Rajouri; Beli Ram of Block Pancheri, Udhampur; Srinagar’s Tawheeda Akhter; Rajat Sambyal from Samba and Sheetal Lalotra, a PhD student of Jammu University regarding smooth implementation of PMAY-G, women entrepreneurship in J&K, opportunities to engineering graduates and promotion of cultural activities and new facilities for performing arts in the UT.