Yogi Adityanath, Dr Jitendra discuss Digital Governance Plan for UP

State land offered for Biotech Park

Excelsior Correspondent

LUCKNOW, Aug 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today discussed in detail the Digital Governance Plan for Uttar Pradesh.

In a meeting lasting about one and a half hours, the two leaders also discussed several other issues related to BJP organisational affairs as well as the current political situation.

It was later officially informed that the Uttar Pradesh District Good Governance Index (DGGI) 2022, the first of its kind survey of districts undertaken by any State in the country, is ready for release.

The Good Governance Index (GGI) Report, 2021, prepared by DARPG, says that Uttar Pradesh has shown an incremental growth of 8.9 % over GGI 2019 performance. Among the sectors, UP has secured top position in the Commerce & Industry sector and has also shown increase in Social Welfare & Development and Judiciary & Public Safety. Uttar Pradesh has also performed well in citizen centric governance including public grievance redressal.

The Union Minister also congratulated the UP CM for two districts, – Rampur and Chitrakoot, bagging the Prime Minister’s Awards on Civil Services Day, 2023. Several other innovative practices have also been recipients of the PM awards for excellence in Administration and E-Governance, including district Chandauli for Black Rice, district Siddharthnagar for ODOP- Kala Namak rice, Varanasi district for Swamitva Yojana and the state’s Mines and Mineral Management System.

As Central Minister in-charge of Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra requested the UP CM to allot land for the setting up of a BioTechnology Park in UP by the Centre’s Department of Biotechnology. The CM immediately agreed to offer the State land at the appropriate site as selected by the experts.

Singh proposed that the State Administration should design a DGGI-based performance incentive system to reward the Best Practices and institute the Chief Minister’s Awards for Good Governance / Practices on the pattern of PM Awards being managed by DARPG, GoI.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded Yogi Adityanath for providing as many as 714 Government Services online in Uttar Pradesh. He urged the UP Chief Minister to bring more services onboard the Unified Services Portal and hoped the state would soon catch up with Madhya Pradesh, which tops the rankings providing 1,000 services online.

As per the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) 2021 index released by DARPG biennially, Uttar Pradesh ranked 2nd in assessment of portals and service portals among the large states with a compliance of more than 85%.

Uttar Pradesh, with an average closing time of 23 days, is the only large State which has average closing time of their grievances within the standard redressal time of 30 days.

Dr Jitendra Singh also urged the UP CM to direct state treasuries to tie up with the MeitY to enable Digital Life Certificate (DLC) generation of Jeevan Pramaan using face authentication technique and ensure installation of the app in pensioners’ mobile phones. This will make the DLC facility available for the pensioners drawing pension from U.P. state government treasuries.