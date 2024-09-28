Need quick decision-making in tech driven battle space: CDS

NEW DELHI, Sep 27 : Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday highlighted the need for future strategic leaders to enhance quick decision-making in today’s technology driven battlespace, where timelines are shrinking rapidly.

Delivering the closing address at the pioneering Tri Services Future Warfare Course that concluded on Friday, the CDS underscored that Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, advancements in stealth technology and hypersonics and also robotics will dictate the character of future wars, an official statement said.

Key outcomes include integrated operational concepts, enhanced joint force capabilities, advanced technologies for future battlefields and strengthened tri-service cooperation.

This would enable the course participants to lead and shape the future of warfare, ensuring a unified and effective response to emerging challenges.

Gen Chauhan, along with the Vice Chiefs of the three services were briefed on the outcomes of the week-long course and deliberations were carried out on the contours of the subsequent courses.

Apart from being personally driven by the Chief of the Defence Staff, the course was rank agnostic, with participants having service ranging from 13 to 30 years.

The future warfare course aims to create a cadre of tech-enabled military commanders equipped with handling the complexities of the modern battlespace. (UNI)