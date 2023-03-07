Nearly 350 Modern Health Infra Projects Coming Up In J&K: LG Sinha

Lt Governor addresses 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations under PMBJP at GMC Jammu

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana extending quality, affordable generic medicines to common people, providing excellent opportunity of self-employment to women & youth: LG

Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we are strengthening health sector to ensure well being of all: LG Sinha

It is our endeavour to start 75 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in every district to mark Amrit Kaal: LG

JAMMU/NEW DELHI, Mar 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana at GMC Jammu, today through virtual mode.

Congratulating all the stakeholders on the occasion, the Lt Governor emphasized on making collective efforts to popularize generic medicines among the masses and extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana to every nook and corner of J&K UT.

Besides extending quality, affordable generic medicines to common people, the scheme is providing excellent opportunity of self-employment to women & youth, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor highlighted the reforms introduced to ensure quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for the people of Jammu Kashmir.

“Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we are strengthening the health sector to ensure well being of all. Our biggest asset is the health of the citizens. Around 350 modern health infrastructure projects coming up in UT for resilient health system & strong socio-economic growth”, said the Lt Governor.

Along with conventional economic metric like GDP, we should also focus on Gross Health & Happiness of people. Healthy and happy society can enable economic benefits and all-round development, the Lt Governor said.

He said affordable medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras have resulted in saving of huge sums for families across the country. Approximately 32,000 patients are visiting 227 Kendras every day in J&K UT, the Lt Governor said.

“It is our endeavour to start 75 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in every district to mark Amrit Kaal”, the Lt Governor noted.

Week-long events have been organized across J&K to commemorate the Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

Jan Aushadhi Kendra’s and other stakeholders were felicitated for their contribution in promoting generic medicines and menstrual health & hygiene.

Bhupinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Dr. Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal, GMC Jammu; Nodal Officer of PMBJP and other senior officials were present on the occasion.