Nearly 12 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has nearly touched 12 crores as part of the world’s largest vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry has informed on Saturday.

According to the ministry, a total of 11,99,37,641 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 91,05,429 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,70,818 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,11,44,069 frontline workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 54,08,572 FLWs (second dose), 4,49,35,011 1st dose beneficiaries and 34,88,257 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,92,23,975 (firstt dose) and 9,61,510 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further said over 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours on April 17.

“As on Day-91 of the vaccination drive on April 16, a total of 30,04,544 vaccine doses were given. 22,96,008 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 37,817 sessions for 1st dose and 7,08,536 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine,” the ministry mentioned. (AGENCY)