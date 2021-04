Court grants bail to Deep Sidhu, accused in R-Day violence case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with a case relating to violence in Red Fort on Republic Day.

Additional Sessions Judge Nilofer Abeeda Parveen allowed the bail plea of Sandeep Singh Sidhu alias Deep Sidhu. The Court directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of like amount.

The Court directed him to deposit his passport to investigating officer (IO) and mention his mobile number to be used by him. The court said that Sidhu shall ensure that the number is kept switched on throughout with location activated and shared with the IO at all times and shall telephonically confirm his location with the IO on the 1st and 15th of each calendar month.

Among other conditions, the Court directed him that he shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so and in every manner as required by the IO, he shall scrupulously appear on every date of hearing before the Trial Court and shall not delay, defeat or interfere with the trial in any manner whatsoever, he shall not influence, threaten, intimidate, witnesses nor tamper with evidence in any manner whatsoever.

The Court also imposed the condition that the sureties and the accused shall not change the verified addresses and respective mobile phone numbers without prior intimation to the IO.

The Court said, “While it is beyond the realm of dispute that dissent and dialogue are fundamental to democracy where the absolute power vests in the people exercised by the people through its elected representatives and that the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to protest, the present FIR, however, is not impinging upon this fundamental right to protest in any manner.” (AGENCY)